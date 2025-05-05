Abhishek Banerjee celebrates birthday with launch of star-studded film ‘Baaghi Bechare’

Actor Abhishek Banerjee has more than one reason to raise a toast this year. Not only is it his birthday today, but the celebrated star is also marking the announcement of his next big screen venture — Baaghi Bechare.

A birthday to remember

This project, which has already begun to stir up a whirlwind of excitement in the industry, boasts a stellar cast and a powerhouse creative team, making it one of the most anticipated films in recent times. And to add an extra layer of magic to the occasion, the film's shoot kicks off on the very day of Abhishek’s special celebration!

Directed by Sumit Purohit, the mastermind behind the critically acclaimed Scam 1992, Baaghi Bechare promises to be an electrifying addition to his growing list of impactful works. The film brings together an exceptional ensemble of talent, including Abhishek himself, Pratik Gandhi, and Faisal Khan, best known for his remarkable performance in Panchayat. The buzz surrounding this dream team has been nothing short of feverish. What’s more, the project is being backed by the renowned makers of Mirzapur, further raising the stakes for what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

On this special day, Abhishek Banerjee shared his excitement with his fans: “I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift than to start the shoot of Baaghi Bechare today. I’m beyond thrilled to work alongside such incredible talents like Pratik and Faisal, and to be under the expert direction of Sumit."

But that’s not all — 2025 is shaping up to be an exhilarating year for Abhishek. With several other high-profile projects in the pipeline, including Stolen, Mahasangam, and Rana Naidu Season 2, the actor is all set to continue his dazzling streak of success. If there’s any doubt, this year is shaping up to be Abhishek’s time to shine!