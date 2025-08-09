Jennifer Lopez hits Celine and Beymen after being refused entry to Chanel’s Turkey outlet

On August 4, the superstar was visited Istinye Park Mall in the Turkish city, where she was denied entry in the Chanel store. According to multiple reports, a security guard informed JLo that the store was already at full capacity and they won't be able to enter at that moment. The graceful singer maintained her poise and responded with, "Okay, no problem". She the left the store. Shortly after declining her entry, the security guards realised that they had turned away none other than superstar Jennifer Lopez. And they quickly extended an invitation for her to return at the store. However, JLo politely declined the offer and took her shopping spree elsewhere.

She turned to Chanel's rival brands Celine and Beymen where she was seen reportedly spending ten of thousands of dollars. This subtle move by JLo was seen as a stylish response to the snub which ultimately turned into winning moment for luxury brands. This moment quickly caught eyes of social media users, and they praised her of handling this situation with elegance. Many even pointed out how her choice of shopping at rival brands of Chanel sent a quiet and clear message to the brand.