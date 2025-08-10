Kubbra Sait shares Son of Sardaar 2 memories and co-star moments

After stealing scenes in web dramas and big screen favourites, Kubbra Sait has finally stepped into the masala universe with Son of Sardaar 2, which released last week to roaring crowds and rave reactions. The film blends action, comedy, and romance — and Kubbra’s character, Mehwish, has already become a fan favourite. Playing the fiery, fabulous and fashionable Mehwish, she brings her signature boldness to the big screen.

But behind the humour and swagger, there’s a cast that bonded over biryani, biting cold of Scotland, and the joy of being on set. Kubbra tells us why Son of Sardaar 2 has been one of her most special films yet. Excerpts:

Why Son of Sardaar 2 feels like a blessing for Kubbra Sait