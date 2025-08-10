Kubbra Sait shares Son of Sardaar 2 memories and co-star moments
After stealing scenes in web dramas and big screen favourites, Kubbra Sait has finally stepped into the masala universe with Son of Sardaar 2, which released last week to roaring crowds and rave reactions. The film blends action, comedy, and romance — and Kubbra’s character, Mehwish, has already become a fan favourite. Playing the fiery, fabulous and fashionable Mehwish, she brings her signature boldness to the big screen.
But behind the humour and swagger, there’s a cast that bonded over biryani, biting cold of Scotland, and the joy of being on set. Kubbra tells us why Son of Sardaar 2 has been one of her most special films yet. Excerpts:
Why Son of Sardaar 2 feels like a blessing for Kubbra Sait
Tell us about your role in Son of Sardaar 2.
Mehwish is a firecracker. She’s expressive, fearless, and a little unhinged I think in the best way possible. Honestly, it felt like playing a crazier version of myself. She is stylish, sassy, but she’s grounded in joy. I felt recharged playing her. Mehwish was a reminder for me to stop taking life so seriously.
What were the shoot days in Scotland like?
It was beautiful. We were away from home but it felt like a chosen family. We shot for 45 days and still had the energy to step out after long shifts and to eat our way through the city. The weather flipped often. People brought food from home, and I even made biryani for them when we got back to Bombay. There were hugs, laughter, and shared meals. We really looked out for each other. I hate the cold, but those hugs helped.
Do you remember watching the original Son of Sardaar?
Of course! Thirteen years ago, I watched it on the big screen like everyone else. To be part of the sequel now feels surreal. I call it a blessing.
How was it working with Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur?
Ajay Devgn is the definition of grace and strength. Also, unexpectedly funny! There’s so much to learn from him. Mrunal is such a lovely soul and so talented. I loved working with both of them.
