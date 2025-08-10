Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet split rumours reignited after fans notice heartbreak playlist

There might be trouble in paradise. Kylie Jenner's cryptic Instagram activity points to the possibility of her having broken up with Timothée Chalamet, who she has been dating since 2023.

Why fans are worried that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet may have broken up

Their PDAs, Oscar and other red carpet appearances have often made heads turn, but is this the end of their journey? Kylie Jenner took to her official Instagram handle to share that she was listening to breakup songs. The first one was late Jeff Buckley's song Lover, You Should've Come Over, from his iconic 1994 album Grace.

The other song she posted a screenshot of was that of the British singer-songwriter Labi Siffre's 1972 iconic track Crying, Laughing, Loving Lying, from the album of the same name.

They were last seen together during their luxurious yacht vacation in St. Tropez, South of France, where they appeared relaxed and affectionate.

On May 7, 2025, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, where the actor received the David for Cinematic Excellence honor.