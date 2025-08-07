Kylie Jenner reveals she’s rewatching The Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder responds

Kylie Jenner is currently diving deep into the world of Mystic Falls and the Vampires Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder is all for it. Recently Kylie took to her Instagram story to reveal that she “already halfway through season 3”. The beauty mogul was seen enjoying Vampire Diaries while sipping on a glass of red wine.
Kylie has also declared herself to be 'Team Stefan' along with this update. Ian Somerhalder who was one of the protagonists from the show didn't let this moment pass and playfully responded to her story with humor. He wrote on his Instagram story, "Hey @kyliejenner I was team STEFAN too. What a sweetie." The actor didn't just stop here but he also took a moment too whish for her birthday which falls on August 10. The actor wrote, "Happy birthday my friend, enjoy EVERY moment b/c it goes quick!”
He signed off in classic Damon Salvatore style: “XO, Damon.”
Kylie Jenner noticed this story and got thrilled to which she immediately reacted on her Instagram story with a short caption, “Damon!!!!”
Ian Somerhalder, who is widely known for his environmental activism and kind heart also added a recommendation in his message. He encouraged Kylie to watch another meaningful show when she is done with Vampire Diaries, “P.S., When you're done with TVD, watch this film @commongroundfilm. It will give you so much hope.” He added a boast of encouragement to his note, “keep kicking ass out there.”
This heartfelt exchange between the two melted hearts among fans and reminded everyone of the show's long lasting impact still now. While celebs still obsessing over TVD, it clearly indicates on the powerful grip it has on pop culture.
