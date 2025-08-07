Kylie Jenner reveals she’s rewatching The Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder responds

Kylie has also declared herself to be 'Team Stefan' along with this update. Ian Somerhalder who was one of the protagonists from the show didn't let this moment pass and playfully responded to her story with humor. He wrote on his Instagram story, "Hey @kyliejenner I was team STEFAN too. What a sweetie." The actor didn't just stop here but he also took a moment too whish for her birthday which falls on August 10. The actor wrote, "Happy birthday my friend, enjoy EVERY moment b/c it goes quick!”

He signed off in classic Damon Salvatore style: “XO, Damon.”

Kylie Jenner noticed this story and got thrilled to which she immediately reacted on her Instagram story with a short caption, “Damon!!!!”