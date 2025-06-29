Kylie Jenner breaks major wedding etiquette at Bezos–Sanchez celebration

Kylie Jenner's bridal-esque outfit garnered both praise and criticism. She dominated conversation at the event and on social media. Although her gown had elements that made it stunning, many considered it inappropriate for a wedding which is one should never wear white to when they aren't the bride. Kylie was photographed arriving to the event by boat in cream tones which some people argued over whether they suited or flattered her figure before declaring them too bold for Venice and especially for such an important occasion.

The guest list was as celebrity-studded as they come. Oprah Winfrey, Usher and Tom Brady were also spotted arriving by boat together. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attended, and Leonardo DiCaprio came with the model Vittoria Ceretti. Classic charm: Orlando Bloom wowed in a sharp tuxedo, as Sydney Sweeney made a fashion statement in bold in a black mini dress. The multi-day party is believed to have had a price tag of $50 million, an eye-popping number by any standard, but not a dent in Bezos’ $232 billion wealth. Any whose public image was larger than life were catered to there by opulence.