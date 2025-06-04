Kylie Jenner opens up about breast augmentation: Reveals details in candid TikTok response

Kylie Jenner is not the one who hides the cosmetic alterations that she undergoes. Recently, after fans on TikTok asked about her breast augmentation, Kylie took to the internet to address their curiosity, offering a candid update about the procedure.
Just after her mom, Kris Jenner, mentioned the plastic surgeon behind her youthful appearance, Kylie also followed in her steps and opened up about her breast implants. Kylie quite effectively and subtly responded to the questions by saying “It is like the most perfect, natural-looking boob job”.
When fans continued to ask questions, with one even saying, "I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully," Kylie truly showed her support for her followers. In a surprising move, Kylie won several hearts by sharing all the details in the comments section. With her fans asking about what she specifically requested during her breast augmentation, Kylie responded with a super detailed answer, 445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!"
Kylie also shared that she chose silicone implants and that Dr. Garth Fisher was the one who performed the procedure. Dr. Fisher is well-known for handling Kourtney Kardashian’s breast augmentation and Kris Jenner’s previous facelift as well. She concluded the comment with a playful, sarcastic touch, writing, "Hope that helps."
Kylie, who is currently dating the actor Timothée Chalamet, has undergone several surgeries in the past as well. She revealed that her first procedure was at the age of 19 and later expressed some regret about having gone through with it before having children.
In a candid conversation with her friend Stassi during an episode, Kylie revealed that she got her breasts done before having Stormi. She went on to explain, “Within six months of having Stormi- not thinking I would have a child at 20- they were still healing.” Kylie reflected on her decision, adding, “I had beautiful breasts, like natural tits, just gorgeous- perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wished, obviously, that I never got them done to begin with.”