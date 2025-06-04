Kylie Jenner opens up about breast augmentation: Reveals details in candid TikTok response

Just after her mom, Kris Jenner, mentioned the plastic surgeon behind her youthful appearance, Kylie also followed in her steps and opened up about her breast implants. Kylie quite effectively and subtly responded to the questions by saying “It is like the most perfect, natural-looking boob job”.

When fans continued to ask questions, with one even saying, "I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully," Kylie truly showed her support for her followers. In a surprising move, Kylie won several hearts by sharing all the details in the comments section. With her fans asking about what she specifically requested during her breast augmentation, Kylie responded with a super detailed answer, 445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!"