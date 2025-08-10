Rishab Shetty and Kichcha Sudeep speak out against the demolition of Vishnuvardhan's memorial

Fans of Kannada film legend Vishnuvardhan were upset on Saturday after news spread that part of his memorial at Abhiman Studio in Bengaluru had been demolished. The structure was reportedly taken down overnight on Thursday, with court approval and police present.
Vishnuvardhan passed away in December 2009 at the age of 59. He was seen in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films. His last rites were held with state honours at the Abhiman Studio, where the memorial was later built. The site included an eight-foot statue and was considered a place of respect for fans.
Late Kannada actor Balakrishna used to own the land, but it later changed hands, and the current owner has reportedly ordered the demolition. Reports say there has been an ongoing dispute over the memorial. Fans gathered at the studio on Friday to protest. Many believe the location should have been preserved because of its emotional value.
A new memorial for Vishnuvardhan has been under construction in Mysuru for the last five years. Spread over 2.75 acres, it is planned to include his personal belongings and other memorabilia. However, for many fans, the Abhiman Studio memorial carried a special meaning because it was where he was laid to rest.
The demolition drew strong reactions from the Kannada film industry. Rishab Shetty posted a message on social media calling the move hurtful to fans and disrespectful to the actor’s contribution to cinema. Kichcha Sudeep too expressed his disappointment, and questioned the government and authorities who did not step in to protect the structure. He stated that he is willing to help fund its upkeep and hinted that he may also take the matter to court.
Actor Dhruva Sarja also voiced his disapproval. He said Vishnuvardhan’s legacy does not need a memorial to be remembered, but criticised the manner in which the site was torn down. So far, Vishnuvardhan’s wife Bharathi and their daughters Keerthi and Chandana have not commented on the issue. For fans, the debate is not just about one site. It is about respect for a man they believe gave much to Kannada cinema. The demolition has reopened old questions about how the state treats the legacy of its cultural icons.
