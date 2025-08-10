Rishab Shetty and Kichcha Sudeep speak out against the demolition of Vishnuvardhan's memorial

The demolition drew strong reactions from the Kannada film industry. Rishab Shetty posted a message on social media calling the move hurtful to fans and disrespectful to the actor’s contribution to cinema. Kichcha Sudeep too expressed his disappointment, and questioned the government and authorities who did not step in to protect the structure. He stated that he is willing to help fund its upkeep and hinted that he may also take the matter to court.

Actor Dhruva Sarja also voiced his disapproval. He said Vishnuvardhan’s legacy does not need a memorial to be remembered, but criticised the manner in which the site was torn down. So far, Vishnuvardhan’s wife Bharathi and their daughters Keerthi and Chandana have not commented on the issue. For fans, the debate is not just about one site. It is about respect for a man they believe gave much to Kannada cinema. The demolition has reopened old questions about how the state treats the legacy of its cultural icons.