SS Rajamouli announces first look of the film with Mahesh Babu would be revealed in November

SS Rajamouli, on his upcoming magnum opus with actor Mahesh Babu, tentatively referred to as SSMB29, said on Saturday that mere pictures or press conferences would not do it justice. The ace director also mentioned that the team was working on something to showcase the essence, depth and immersive world they were creating and that this would be revealed in November this year.

What did SS Rajamouli post?

On the occasion of Mahesh Babu's birthday on Saturday, Rajamouli took to his social media to post, "Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make ita NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience."

Witth a hashtag of "Globetrotter", do we assume that SSMB29 wil be titled as Globetrottter? The makers are yet to reveal that. They also shared a first look poster of a man's chest, wearing a locket, referring to Lord Shiva.