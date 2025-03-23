Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB29’: Everything we know so far about the action-adventure film

Mahesh Babu's highly anticipated film, SSMB29, helmed by SS Rajamouli and featuring Priyanka Chopra, is still making headlines. The film, which is all set to be an epic cinematic spectacle, has just wrapped up a crucial shooting schedule in Odisha, according to reports.
The shoot, set against picturesque locations, has become one of the most exciting aspects of the project. With anticipation mounting, unseen pictures of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli from Odisha have gone viral online, generating even more interest in the film. The leaked images show Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli taking part in a tree-planting campaign at Deomali Hilltop in Odisha.
SSMB29 boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead, alongside Priyanka Chopra. Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran also is going to have a major role in SSMB29. Sources stated that he has just completed an action shoot in Koraput, Odisha, alongside Mahesh and Priyanka.
The music for the film shall be composed by the Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, marking his first collaboration with Mahesh Babu. Keeravani, who has made waves with his Academy Award-winning score for Naatu Naatu in SS Rajamouli's RRR, is expected to come up with a powerful soundtrack for this ambitious project.
Mahesh Babu is reportedly getting a record Rs 200 crore for SSMB29, making him one of the top-paid stars of Indian cinema. The star has spent a lot of time on this film, which will take years to complete because of its massive scale and global shooting schedule. This humongous salary package makes Mahesh Babu a star with a growing international fan base.
Award-winning writer Vijayendra Prasad recently explained how they specifically decided to turn SSMB29 into an adventure thriller. "Mahesh never did a movie in this genre, and nobody has ever done a big, big-budgeted adventure thriller in Indian cinema. The movie is for world-wide audiences, and what is more apt than an adventure thriller?" he explained.
The film is expected to go on floors in April 2025, with production divided into two parts. The first instalment is likely to be released in 2027, followed by the second in 2029.