‘To Forever with You’: Mahesh Babu shares a sweet wish for Namrata Shirodkar on their 20th anniversary

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating 20 years of wedded bliss. To commemorate this milestone, Mahesh shared a candid snapshot of the couple sharing a hearty laugh, a picture that spoke volumes about their enduring bond. “You, me and 20 beautiful years...To forever with you NSG,” the actor captioned the image.
The heartwarming post drew a flurry of reactions, including red heart emojis from Twinkle Khanna and a string of emojis from Sonali Bendre. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are known for setting couple goals, and this anniversary post was no exception.
Just days prior, Mahesh shared a stunning picture of Namrata against a snowy backdrop, wishing her a happy 53rd birthday. “Happy Birthday, NSG! Thank you for making every day brighter and better. Celebrating the incredible woman you are today and always,” he wrote.
Their love story began on the sets of the Telugu film Vamsi (2000), and they tied the knot in February 2005. Mahesh and Namrata are proud parents to Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.
Their 20th anniversary has also been celebrated by family and friends. Namrata’s sister Shilpa Shirodkar shared a photo of the couple, writing, “20 years ago, my Chin found her soulmate. Chintukli, the amazing and supportive wife that you are and Mahesh, the incredible husband that you are, you two were bound to raise such an adorable family!”
She added, “Wishing you many more years of happiness, laughter, and love. May your bond continue to grow stronger with every passing day. Happy 20th anniversary, my dear Chin & Mahesh (sic).”
On the professional front, Mahesh's upcoming project, SSMB 29, will see him share the screen with Priyanka Chopra, according to reports. The highly anticipated film, directed by SS Rajamouli, is slated for release in 2028.