‘To Forever with You’: Mahesh Babu shares a sweet wish for Namrata Shirodkar on their 20th anniversary

The heartwarming post drew a flurry of reactions, including red heart emojis from Twinkle Khanna and a string of emojis from Sonali Bendre. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are known for setting couple goals, and this anniversary post was no exception.

Just days prior, Mahesh shared a stunning picture of Namrata against a snowy backdrop, wishing her a happy 53rd birthday. “Happy Birthday, NSG! Thank you for making every day brighter and better. Celebrating the incredible woman you are today and always,” he wrote.