Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share precious moments from Siddharth Chopra’s wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas offered fans a glimpse into the cherished moments from the Citadel actor’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding on social media.
Sharing highlights from the grand celebrations, Priyanka captioned her Instagram post, "Bhai ki shaadi but also Fashion #SidNee", accompanied by a red heart emoji. Nick couldn’t help but admire her looks, commenting, "Wow. Just wow. Gorgeous."
Priyanka dazzled in a custom turquoise blue Manish Malhotra lehenga for the wedding, while for the sangeet, she chose a midnight blue Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga.
At the mehendi, she stunned in a Rahul Mishra corset lehenga gown, and for the haldi, she embraced tradition in a vibrant yellow kurti-lehenga set.
Nick Jonas also shared a heartwarming post featuring moments from the sangeet, varmala, pheras, and post-wedding rituals. He captioned it, "A quick trip to India to witness the beautiful union of these two wonderful humans. Congratulations to my brother-in-law @siddharthchopra89 and my new sister-in-law @neelamupadhyaya. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness. So blessed our family continues to grow @priyankachopra." Priyanka responded with heart emojis, expressing her joy.
Both Priyanka and Nick were deeply involved in the wedding traditions. The actress was seen helping bride, Neelam Upadhyaya, walk towards the stage and escorting her brother Siddharth to the mandap. Meanwhile, Nick fully embraced the desi customs, performing his jiju (brother-in-law) duties, even carrying a pooja ki thali with the varmala for the couple.