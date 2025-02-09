Priyanka Chopra stuns in 202-carat Bulgari emerald necklace at brother Siddharth’s wedding

Priyanka Chopra shone brightly at her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7. Her custom turquoise blue embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra, paired with a breathtaking emerald and diamond Bulgari necklace, was a highlight of the celebrations.

The exquisite necklace, the Emerald Venus Necklace from Bulgari's Eden, The Garden of Wonders high jewellery collection, is a masterpiece. Inspired by the Mediterranean Capelvenere plant, it took Bulgari artisans approximately 1,600 hours to create.