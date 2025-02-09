Priyanka Chopra stuns in 202-carat Bulgari emerald necklace at brother Siddharth’s wedding

Priyanka Chopra shone brightly at her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7. Her custom turquoise blue embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra, paired with a breathtaking emerald and diamond Bulgari necklace, was a highlight of the celebrations.
The exquisite necklace, the Emerald Venus Necklace from Bulgari's Eden, The Garden of Wonders high jewellery collection, is a masterpiece. Inspired by the Mediterranean Capelvenere plant, it took Bulgari artisans approximately 1,600 hours to create.
The centrepiece of the necklace was a stunning 19.30-carat octagonal Colombian emerald. Adding to its brilliance are diamond-set leaves totalling around 71.24 carats and 62 emerald beads weighing a remarkable 130.77 carats. The necklace's total carat weight is an astounding 202.01 carats.
Priyanka's custom Manish Malhotra lehenga was equally impressive. The Opal Jewellery Blue lehenga set featured intricate embroidery with pure Swarovski crystals in silver, blue, and lemon-green hues. The ensemble comprised a bralette-style blouse, an A-line lehenga skirt, and an ombre organza dupatta.
The bralette blouse boasted a plunging sweetheart neckline, a one-shoulder strap, an embellished belt around Priyanka's waist, and a fitted bust. The A-line lehenga had a flared ghera, a floor-sweeping hem, and a high-rise waistline. The dupatta, draped elegantly over her shoulder, showcased its beautiful embroidery.
Priyanka's accessories included diamond and emerald rings and pearl-diamond earrings, complementing the statement necklace. Her hair was styled in a messy, twisted bun adorned with floral pins. Her makeup featured berry-toned lips, flushed cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, feathered brows, and a glowing highlighter.
Earlier in the week, for her brother's mehndi ceremony, Priyanka sported another remarkable Bulgari necklace, featuring a rare pink diamond.