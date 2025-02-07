Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shine at Siddharth Chopra’s sangeet ceremony

Priyanka Chopra has been immersed in the joyful festivities surrounding her brother Siddharth Chopra's upcoming wedding to actor Neelam Upadhyaya. The celebrations, attended by Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie and her in-laws, Paul Kevin Jonas and Denise Jonas, reached a crescendo with a grand sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. Adding to the excitement, Priyanka's husband, singer Nick Jonas, arrived in India on February 6, just in time for the sangeet.
Nick and Priyanka made a stylish appearance, twinning in royal blue. Nick sported a bandhgala with matching trousers, while Priyanka looked stunning in an embellished blue lehenga.
The sangeet was filled with music and dance, with Nick taking to the stage to perform Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife), a song he released almost a year ago. He was later joined by his father, Kevin Jonas, who serenaded the crowd with the Jonas Brothers' hit song, When You Look Me In The Eyes.
Videos from the sangeet have gone viral, showcasing Priyanka grooving to several of her popular Bollywood songs, including Darling from 7 Khoon Maaf, Dil Maange More and Dhan Te Nan. The celebrations also included performances by other family members and guests, including Mannara Chopra.
Earlier, on Thursday, Priyanka shared glimpses of the mehendi night on social media. The post featured photos and videos of Priyanka enjoying the festivities with Siddharth, getting her mehendi done, and showcasing the intricate designs with Malti Marie and her mother-in-law.
On the work front, Priyanka is reportedly set to star opposite South superstar Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's next film, tentatively titled SSMB29. Internationally, she will appear in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, and The Bluff, a swashbuckler drama where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She will also return for the second season of the web series Citadel.