Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shine at Siddharth Chopra’s sangeet ceremony

Priyanka Chopra has been immersed in the joyful festivities surrounding her brother Siddharth Chopra's upcoming wedding to actor Neelam Upadhyaya. The celebrations, attended by Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie and her in-laws, Paul Kevin Jonas and Denise Jonas, reached a crescendo with a grand sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. Adding to the excitement, Priyanka's husband, singer Nick Jonas, arrived in India on February 6, just in time for the sangeet.

Nick and Priyanka made a stylish appearance, twinning in royal blue. Nick sported a bandhgala with matching trousers, while Priyanka looked stunning in an embellished blue lehenga.