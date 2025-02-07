Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse from brother Siddharth’s mehendi celebrations

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding festivities in full swing. As he prepares to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Neelam Upadhyay, the actress treated fans to glimpses from their lively mehendi night through a social media post.

The post featured several heartwarming moments, starting with Priyanka and Siddharth enjoying the celebrations. A video showed the Desi Girl getting her mehendi done, followed by adorable snaps of her daughter Malti Marie and mother-in-law showing off their intricate mehendi designs. Priyanka was also seen dancing joyfully to the beats of the festivities.