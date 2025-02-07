Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse from brother Siddharth’s mehendi celebrations

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding festivities in full swing. As he prepares to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Neelam Upadhyay, the actress treated fans to glimpses from their lively mehendi night through a social media post.
The post featured several heartwarming moments, starting with Priyanka and Siddharth enjoying the celebrations. A video showed the Desi Girl getting her mehendi done, followed by adorable snaps of her daughter Malti Marie and mother-in-law showing off their intricate mehendi designs. Priyanka was also seen dancing joyfully to the beats of the festivities.
Another photo captured her mother-in-law applying mehendi, while her father-in-law was spotted snapping a candid moment of his wife. Sharing the post on Instagram, Priyanka captioned it, "From last night #Sidnee ki Mehndi."
The wedding festivities have brought together Priyanka’s loved ones, including her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, and his parents, Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas, who travelled from Los Angeles to join the celebrations.
Earlier, Priyanka also gave fans a peek into her brother’s haldi ceremony, posting pictures and videos on Instagram. In a clip, she was seen dancing to hit songs like Maahi Ve and Chaiyya Chaiyya, dressed in a bright yellow salwar suit, tinted sunglasses, and a loose ponytail. She captioned the post, "Kicking off #Sidnee ki shaadi with the happiest haldi ceremony."
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has an exciting lineup, including season 2 of her hit series Citadel and the action thriller Heads of State, where she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to appear in Frank E. Flowers’ The Bluff and reportedly has been cast as the female lead in SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated SSMB29, where she will share the screen with Mahesh Babu.