Priyanka Chopra shares joyful moments from brother Siddharth Chopra’s haldi ceremony

Actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is gearing up for the second season of the streaming series Citadel, is currently in India attending the wedding celebrations of her brother, Siddharth Chopra.

On Wednesday, Priyanka shared a series of pictures and videos from the Haldi ceremony on her Instagram. Expressing her excitement, she captioned the post, “Kicking off #Sidnee ki shaadi with the happiest Haldi ceremony.”