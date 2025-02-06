Priyanka Chopra shares joyful moments from brother Siddharth Chopra’s haldi ceremony

Actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is gearing up for the second season of the streaming series Citadel, is currently in India attending the wedding celebrations of her brother, Siddharth Chopra.
On Wednesday, Priyanka shared a series of pictures and videos from the Haldi ceremony on her Instagram. Expressing her excitement, she captioned the post, “Kicking off #Sidnee ki shaadi with the happiest Haldi ceremony.”
The photos captured Priyanka enjoying the festivities with family and friends, while the videos showcased her dancing and celebrating the special occasion.
Earlier, the actress visited the famous Chilkur Balaji temple in Telangana to seek blessings. She posted glimpses from her spiritual visit on Instagram, dressed in a simple green salwar kameez with a no-makeup look. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God’s grace is infinite.”
Meanwhile, reports suggest that Priyanka may play the lead role in superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29. The film will be directed by RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Speculation about her involvement intensified when she was spotted at Hyderabad airport recently, though no official confirmation has been made.