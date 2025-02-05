Priyanka Chopra’s mother shares glimpse from son’s ‘mehndi ceremony’

On February 4, Priyanka shared a sneak-peek into the “shaadi ka ghar” ahead of her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. Priyanka shared several glimpses of the wedding prep. In one photograph, Priyanka could be seen at a sangeet ceremony. Another image showed her enjoying dinner time with her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, and father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr.

Talking about work, according to reports, Priyanka has been roped in as the leading lady in South superstar Mahesh Babu's next, tentatively titled SSMB29. The project will be made under the direction of RRR maker SS Rajamouli.

Globally, Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State, where she stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Heads of State is an action comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller.

She will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her. Additionally, Priyanka is set to return for the second season of the web series Citadel.