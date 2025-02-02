Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives in Mumbai ahead of brother Siddharth’s wedding

According to sources, Priyanka's return to Mumbai is primarily for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding, which is scheduled to take place within the next ten days. Siddharth is set to marry his fiancée, Neelam Upadhyay, in Mumbai. Priyanka was previously in India for their engagement ceremony in August of last year.

Before she arrived in Mumbai, Priyanka was in Hyderabad reportedly filming her highly anticipated comeback Indian film, tentatively titled SSMB29. The film, directed by renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli, will see Priyanka sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu. Just yesterday, the actress shared captivating stories on social media, showcasing the beauty of the Hyderabad night sky.

Priyanka continues to balance her global commitments with her personal life, making time for family and cherished moments with loved ones.