Ibrahim Ali Khan says he ‘can’t wait’ to share first glimpse of his Bollywood debut

Karan recalled his first meeting with Ibrahim’s mother, Amrita Singh, when he was just 12 years old, during the filming of Duniya under Dharma Productions. He fondly remembered her grace, charm, and warmth, recounting a special dinner they had together.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan, Karan mentioned that he first met him at filmmaker Anand Mahendru’s office, describing him as "young, suave, charming, and effortless". He went on to draw a parallel between Saif and Ibrahim, highlighting the strong friendship that has continued across generations.