Ibrahim Ali Khan says he ‘can’t wait’ to share first glimpse of his Bollywood debut

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, is gearing up for his much-awaited debut in the film industry. The young actor recently shared a monochrome, shirtless picture of himself relaxing in bed, flashing a bright smile while sipping his morning beverage on Instagram.
However, it was his caption that truly grabbed attention. Ibrahim wrote, "Smiling because I can’t wait for you guys to see the first glimpse of my film," sparking excitement among fans.
Filmmaker Karan Johar had recently confirmed Ibrahim’s entry into Bollywood through a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a series of pictures of the debutant, the filmmaker reminisced about his long-standing connection with Ibrahim’s family.
Karan recalled his first meeting with Ibrahim’s mother, Amrita Singh, when he was just 12 years old, during the filming of Duniya under Dharma Productions. He fondly remembered her grace, charm, and warmth, recounting a special dinner they had together.
Talking about Saif Ali Khan, Karan mentioned that he first met him at filmmaker Anand Mahendru’s office, describing him as "young, suave, charming, and effortless". He went on to draw a parallel between Saif and Ibrahim, highlighting the strong friendship that has continued across generations.
Expressing his excitement for Ibrahim’s debut, Karan wrote, "Films are in their blood, their genes, and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens!"
With his Bollywood debut on the horizon, fans eagerly await the first glimpse of Ibrahim’s film.
