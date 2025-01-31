Rhea Kapoor offers a glimpse into her Paris adventures with Sonam Kapoor

The Kapoor sisters, Sonam and Rhea, have long been admired for their impeccable fashion sense, consistently setting trends with their stylish choices. The duo recently jetted off to France to attend Paris Fashion Week, and Rhea Kapoor delighted fans by sharing snippets from their visit on Instagram.
The first photo featured Sonam and Rhea twinning in elegant black ensembles, exuding sophistication. This was followed by a series of snapshots showcasing the delicious local cuisine they indulged in.
Rhea also shared a mix of pictures and videos capturing the essence of Paris Fashion Week. Captioning the post, she wrote, "(France Flag) with @sonamkapoor since 2012 and it never gets old..."
Sonam responded to the post with a heartfelt "Love you," while actress Bhumi Pednekar chimed in with a red heart emoji, showing her appreciation.
The Kapoor sisters recently turned heads at the Elie Saab Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week, where Sonam embodied grace and sophistication in an ensemble styled by Rhea.
Designed by renowned Lebanese designer Elie Saab, Sonam’s outfit featured a beautifully detailed knit sweater adorned with intricate cross-stitch elements and delicate eyelets. The high turtleneck, ribbed cuffs, and hem added a structured yet effortless charm.
To complement her look, Sonam accessorised with sleek white leather boots, oversized tinted sunglasses, gold rose-shaped earrings, a statement ring, and a luxurious watch encrusted with rainbow crystals. Rhea proudly shared snapshots of Sonam’s striking appearance on Instagram, capturing her in a poised and stylish stance.
On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor is gearing up for her next project, Battle of Bittora, a film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel.