Rhea Kapoor offers a glimpse into her Paris adventures with Sonam Kapoor

The Kapoor sisters, Sonam and Rhea, have long been admired for their impeccable fashion sense, consistently setting trends with their stylish choices. The duo recently jetted off to France to attend Paris Fashion Week, and Rhea Kapoor delighted fans by sharing snippets from their visit on Instagram.

The first photo featured Sonam and Rhea twinning in elegant black ensembles, exuding sophistication. This was followed by a series of snapshots showcasing the delicious local cuisine they indulged in.

Rhea also shared a mix of pictures and videos capturing the essence of Paris Fashion Week. Captioning the post, she wrote, "(France Flag) with @sonamkapoor since 2012 and it never gets old..."