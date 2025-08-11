Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers for the ultimate Camp Rock reunion

It was Demi’s first time joining the brothers live on stage in years and fans went wild — screaming, cheering and consoling their inner child all at once. This wasn’t just a concert moment; It was a full-on trip down memory lane, reminding us why these songs and this cast have a permanent place in our hearts. The only thing that could’ve made this better is if they walked on stage in that classic Camp Rock! march (if you know, you know).

Now, the biggest question on everyone’s mind: Is this the kickoff for Camp Rock 3? We know we’re pushing it but rumours have been swirling for a while and this surprise reunion sure feels like a giant hint. Joe Jonas didn’t help calm the frenzy, posting a cheeky lip-sync video with Demi of Wouldn’t Change a Thing that fans instantly took as a teaser for what’s to come. They also did a video lip-syncing to Debby Ryan’s iconic ‘I want to make history’ dialogue and they sure did.