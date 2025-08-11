Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers for the ultimate Camp Rock reunion

Stop everything — this is the reunion we never knew we desperately needed. On August 10, the Jonas Brothers kicked off their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour at MetLife Stadium and just when fans thought the night couldn’t get any better, out stepped Demi Lovato (yes, you read that right).
If you grew up in the 2000s Disney era, Camp Rock was basically your jam. You wanted to get bangs like Mitchie and sing a duet with Shane Gray. Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas brought that magic roaring back with Demi by their side, performing an unforgettable mashup of Gotta Find You and This Is Me from the original Camp Rock movie. And if that wasn’t enough, Joe and Demi delivered a show-stopping, soul-touching rendition of Wouldn’t Change a Thing from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. We’re not crying. You’re crying.
It was Demi’s first time joining the brothers live on stage in years and fans went wild — screaming, cheering and consoling their inner child all at once. This wasn’t just a concert moment; It was a full-on trip down memory lane, reminding us why these songs and this cast have a permanent place in our hearts. The only thing that could’ve made this better is if they walked on stage in that classic Camp Rock! march (if you know, you know).
Now, the biggest question on everyone’s mind: Is this the kickoff for Camp Rock 3? We know we’re pushing it but rumours have been swirling for a while and this surprise reunion sure feels like a giant hint. Joe Jonas didn’t help calm the frenzy, posting a cheeky lip-sync video with Demi of Wouldn’t Change a Thing that fans instantly took as a teaser for what’s to come. They also did a video lip-syncing to Debby Ryan’s iconic ‘I want to make history’ dialogue and they sure did.
Whether or not Camp Rock 3 is officially happening, this reunion reminded us why some things never lose their magic. It’s a celebration of friendship, iconic music and the power of coming back to what made us smile as kids. It’s impossible to not be excited, he’s ‘Shane Gray for crying out loud!’