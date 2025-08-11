Jr NTR snaps at fan, threatens to leave after interruption during War 2 event

When compared to Hrithik Roshan for his dance steps in the Janaab-e-aali song, here is what the actor from Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava had to say:

"Such comparisons can mislead fans. I think two good dancers complemented each other - it wasn't a face-off as it is being projected. I want you all to simply enjoy this foot-tapping chartbuster. Hrithik Roshan is one of the greatest dancers in the country."

He also talked about working with Hrithik Roshan and how smooth it was.

"Every day on set, Hrithik came with an incredible energy and a desire to try something new. Those 75 days of working together were fascinating - I learnt so much from him. I still remember the first hug he gave me with open arms when we met on set. The warmth was unmatched, and it made my maiden Hindi film journey so much easier," Jr NTR said about the shoot.

Some of Jr NTR's famous releases include RRR, Aravinda Sametha, Temper, Janatha Garage and Nannaku Prematho. RRR was a global hit, earning over ₹1200 crores.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, War 2 is an action-thriller that fans are eagerly awaiting.