Sunjay Kapur’s sister shares Raksha Bandhan post hinting at ongoing family feud

Late business mogul and Karishma Kapoor's husband Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira Kapur wrote an emotional message on Instagram for her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She shared a picture where she was posing with Sunjay and their mother Rani Kapur and smiling at the camera. Some of her words may have hinted at their ongoing succession feud over the ₹30,000 crore Sona Comstar property.

Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur Raksha Bandhan post may have been hinting about their family business feud

Sunjay was an heir to Sona Comstar, which he inherited from his father. But his sudden death from cardiac arrest in London has raised questions on who might take over the company.

Here’s what Mandhira wrote on Instagram:

It’s taken me all day to write this, as today has been especially difficult. As Raksha Bandhan winds down, placing flowers near your picture, I tried to stay composed while Mum cried."

"The thread that binds us, invisible yet strong, remains unbroken, as eternal as our memories. I relive the moments spent with you, and now, I find myself protecting what you would have wanted, and what Dad dreamed, though it was always meant to be the other way around. If you were still here, everything would be different, everything would be better, my dear Bhaiya," Mandhira continued.

Her statement on protecting what Sunjay and her father would have wanted raised speculations that she might have been referring to their family feud.

"Today, I tied a thread to the corner of your picture, gazing at your face-handsome, smiling, the brother who shared our dreams. You carried Dad's legacy with strength; I know you would've kept building upon it.

"Protecting your memory is my sacred duty. We are brave, and I know you'll continue to protect us.

"Raksha Bandhan reminds me that love transcends time. Our bond is unbreakable, forever intertwined," Mandhira concluded.