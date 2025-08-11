Will Pedro Pascal be seen in Tony Gilroy’s musical drama, Behemoth?

Pedro Pascal has been in news and for all the right reasons. Whether it is his movies, his quirky ways of shutting down trolls or actor Ali Fazal posting a selfie of their chance meeting, Pedro Pascal is the name that’s ruling the headlines for a while. And to add to it, here’s another fact, the actor might be seen in Tony Gilroy’s musical drama Behemoth, if all goes well.
Writer–director Tony Gilroy is back in action and this time, chances of directing Pedro Pascal is very high. Gilroy who is in pre-production stages for his directorial, Behemoth, is in discussion with the Hollywood star Pedro Pascal. While not much has been revealed yet about the movie itself, however one knows this for sure that it is a musical drama where the pivotal point of the narrative is a cellist.
Pedro Pascal has been selecting the right kind of roles so far to bring him under spotlight. From Celine Song’s Materialists to Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps and Ari Aster’s Eddington, he is the face that is ruling the screen right now- with his brilliant performances and charming looks. Pascal was also seen in The Last of Us. His future projects include Avengers: Doomsday which is scheduled to hit the screens in 2026 and the Star Wars: the Mandalorian and Grogu where he will reprise his role as Din Djarin.
Gilroy on the other hand is credited for movies like Michael Clayton, Duplicity and the Star Wars spin-off Andor. Not only will Gilroy be directing Behemoth, he will also act as one of the producers with Sanne Wohlenberg. It is expected that the movie will go on floors this year, in the months of fall and will be shot in and around Los Angeles. But more shooting plans, locations, actors and of course details on Pascal’s presence will be announced later. While nothing is confirmed yet from either Gilroy or Pascal’s side, however fans hope that the two collaborate and Pedro Pascal can be seen gracing the screen with his presence in another befitting role.
