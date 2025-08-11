Will Pedro Pascal be seen in Tony Gilroy’s musical drama, Behemoth?

Gilroy on the other hand is credited for movies like Michael Clayton, Duplicity and the Star Wars spin-off Andor. Not only will Gilroy be directing Behemoth, he will also act as one of the producers with Sanne Wohlenberg. It is expected that the movie will go on floors this year, in the months of fall and will be shot in and around Los Angeles. But more shooting plans, locations, actors and of course details on Pascal’s presence will be announced later. While nothing is confirmed yet from either Gilroy or Pascal’s side, however fans hope that the two collaborate and Pedro Pascal can be seen gracing the screen with his presence in another befitting role.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp , Telegram and YouTube channels.