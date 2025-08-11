Zareen Khan turns entrepreneur, launches a skin and haircare brand

If you follow Zareen Khan, you would see her posting and talking about her fitness routine, you might also know already she was upto doing something new, and is related to skincare. Well yes, you probably guessed it right. Actor and wellness enthusiast Zareen Khan proudly introduces her passion-driven beauty brand, Happy Hippie, a clean, conscious, and easy-to-use skincare and haircare line created for those who seek simplicity without compromising on results.

What will stand out Zareen Khan's brand Happy Hippy?

Inspired by her own journey of exploring what truly works for the skin and soul, Zareen spent over 18 months researching and formulating a line that champions multi-tasking, effective essentials. The result is a brand that encourages less clutter, more care, designed to seamlessly fit into real, everyday routines.

The debut range features a face wash, a face cream, face serum, and hair oil for scalp and hair vitality Happy Hippie products are gender-neutral, cruelty-free, and made without harmful chemicals, focusing on high-quality, thoughtfully selected ingredients.