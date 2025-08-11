Zareen Khan turns entrepreneur, launches a skin and haircare brand

If you follow Zareen Khan, you would see her posting and talking about her fitness routine, you might also know already she was upto doing something new, and is related to skincare. Well yes, you probably guessed it right. Actor and wellness enthusiast Zareen Khan proudly introduces her passion-driven beauty brand, Happy Hippie, a clean, conscious, and easy-to-use skincare and haircare line created for those who seek simplicity without compromising on results.
Inspired by her own journey of exploring what truly works for the skin and soul, Zareen spent over 18 months researching and formulating a line that champions multi-tasking, effective essentials. The result is a brand that encourages less clutter, more care, designed to seamlessly fit into real, everyday routines.
The debut range features a face wash, a face cream, face serum, and hair oil for scalp and hair vitality Happy Hippie products are gender-neutral, cruelty-free, and made without harmful chemicals, focusing on high-quality, thoughtfully selected ingredients.
The actress took to Instagram to write:
"Two years in the making… Happy Hippie isn’t just a brand for me — it’s a piece of my heart. For almost two years, I’ve been quietly working behind the scenes, testing formula after formula (on my own skin first!) until I found the ones I truly believed in. I wanted products that do more than just look good on your shelf. I wanted them to work. To simplify your routine, to feel like a treat, and to make you love your skin and hair without the fuss. From late nights with my team, to scrapping entire batches that didn’t feel right, to those little moments of joy when a sample finally worked — this has been a journey of patience, passion, and purpose. Happy Hippie is for everyone who believes that self-care should feel easy, fun, and a little magical. And now… it’s finally time to share it with you. Welcome to the HAPPY HIPPIE FAMILY."
Zareen also said, “I realised that self-care has become too overwhelming for many of us. With Happy Hippie, I wanted to create something joyful, honest, and easy to use. You don’t need ten different products — just the right ones that truly work. This brand carries my full heart.”
