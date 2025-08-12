Bigg Boss 19 makers reportedly reached out to hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut

Hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut has reportedly been approached for Bigg Boss 19. Siddhant Sharma, known as Calm, and Abhijay Negi, whose stage name is Encore ABJ have been approached to join the 19th run of the popular reality show but they have not responded yet.

Source: Delhi-based hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut, may join Bigg Boss 19

If they join the show, they may follow the footsteps of other rappers like Naezy and MC Stan whose popularity had risen from previous Bigg Boss seasons.

The Delhi-based hip-hop duo are known for hits like Shaktimaan, Khatta Flow and Maina. The duo gained popularity for their razor-sharp lyrics which digs into social and political issues that the Indian youth find relevant. In 2015, Siddhant and Abhijay revived a slang they often used between themselves, meaning “giving their all,” and thus Seedhe Maut was born.

In 2017, they signed with the independent music label Azadi Records. Following the release of their final project, Lunch Break, in 2023, they parted ways with the label and went on to establish their own independent imprint, DL91, in 2024. Over the years, they have produced more than 50 tracks.