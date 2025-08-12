Cristiano Ronaldo wore a wig for a Disneyland date with Georgina Rodriguez

It has "clicked" for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has finally popped the big question regarding marriage to his long-time girlfriend of eight years, Georgina Rodriguez, who said "yes" in response.

Cristiano Ronaldo wore a wig and dodged paparazzi to go for a Disneyland date with Georgina Rodriguez in 2016

The couple first met in 2016 and began dating shortly after. Ronaldo met Georgina at a Gucci shop in Madrid nine years ago, when the Portugal captain was playing in La Liga for Real Madrid, and the couple have been together since. They have had their fair share of fun rendezvous!

During one of their outings together, the football star disguised himself with a wig and glasses to dodge paparazzi and fans to avoid unnecessary questions and requests for autographs.

He wore a wig, tinted sunglasses, baseball cap and heavy hooded jacket for a romantic rendezvous with Georgina Rodriguez at Disneyland Paris in 2016. Ronaldo was seen leaning against some railings in the park before sharing a kiss with the brunette.

However, his cover was up as a small crowd gathered around him once he was recognised.

The couple have five children, two of whom he shares with Georgina. Their youngest daughter, Bella, was born in April 2022, alongside a stillborn baby boy.