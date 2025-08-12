Cristiano Ronaldo wore a wig for a Disneyland date with Georgina Rodriguez

It has "clicked" for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has finally popped the big question regarding marriage to his long-time girlfriend of eight years, Georgina Rodriguez, who said "yes" in response.
The couple first met in 2016 and began dating shortly after. Ronaldo met Georgina at a Gucci shop in Madrid nine years ago, when the Portugal captain was playing in La Liga for Real Madrid, and the couple have been together since. They have had their fair share of fun rendezvous!
During one of their outings together, the football star disguised himself with a wig and glasses to dodge paparazzi and fans to avoid unnecessary questions and requests for autographs.
He wore a wig, tinted sunglasses, baseball cap and heavy hooded jacket for a romantic rendezvous with Georgina Rodriguez at Disneyland Paris in 2016. Ronaldo was seen leaning against some railings in the park before sharing a kiss with the brunette.
However, his cover was up as a small crowd gathered around him once he was recognised.
The couple have five children, two of whom he shares with Georgina. Their youngest daughter, Bella, was born in April 2022, alongside a stillborn baby boy.
Ronaldo, in fact, always had plans of marrying her, or so he said.
“I’m 1000% sure that we will get married one day,” he said earlier.
“I always tell her: ‘When we get that click.’ Like everything with our life, and she knows what I’m talking about. It could be in a year, or it could be in six months, or it could be in a month.”
It only took him close to a decade, but lucky for him, Georgina was okay to wait for the moment.
In her own Netflix reality show, I Am Georgina, Georgina addressed rumours around her engagement status, but clarified that it was not up to her even though she was “always joking about the wedding” with her friends.
"Since Jennifer Lopez’s song The Ring Or When came out, they started singing it to me. And well, this is not up to me,” she added back then.
However, the Argentine-Spanish model was happy to have been proposed to as her massive ring along with the caption, "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives" proves.
Moreover, she said:
"It felt like we had known each other all our lives. Even though some people label me as 'the girlfriend of,' I am very proud to be your wife."
"I have shown through my personality and my strength that I have my own light."
