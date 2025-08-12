Taylor Swift to appear as a ‘VERY special guest’ on Travis Kelce’s podcast

Travis Kelce and big brother Jason Kelce teased a "VERY special guest" on their podcast New Heights podcast, which fans guessed would be TayTay. And they're not wrong! Taylor Swift is joining the duo as a surprise guest on their podcast this Wednesday.

Taylor Swift joins Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast on Wednesday August 13, 2025

"92%ers, we're coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest New episode Wednesday 7PM ET," the podcast page had teased earlier.

On the thumbnail image, Travis was seen grinning widely next to the silhouette of a person in between him and Jason.

Soon after that post went up, the official fan site Taylor Nation posted, "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era.'" She is releasing her 12th album, though the date is not known yet.