Taylor Swift to appear as a ‘VERY special guest’ on Travis Kelce’s podcast

Travis Kelce and big brother Jason Kelce teased a "VERY special guest" on their podcast New Heights podcast, which fans guessed would be TayTay. And they're not wrong! Taylor Swift is joining the duo as a surprise guest on their podcast this Wednesday.
"92%ers, we're coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest New episode Wednesday 7PM ET," the podcast page had teased earlier.
On the thumbnail image, Travis was seen grinning widely next to the silhouette of a person in between him and Jason.
Soon after that post went up, the official fan site Taylor Nation posted, "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era.'" She is releasing her 12th album, though the date is not known yet.
Fans added their own versions to the image that New Heights posted by photoshopping Taylor Swift and others in the blank blacked-out space, but there's no need for guesswork anymore! It really is her!
"We're about to do a f*cking podcast!" says Taylor in the promo video which was posted today on the podcast's Instagram page.
"It's such a nice colour on you," she is seen telling Travis, who is wearing a blue hoodie on top of a white crewneck T-shirt.
He replies, "Yeah, it's the color of your eyes, sweetie. That's why we match so well." Taylor blushes upon hearing this.
Fans could not stop going gaga over the duo!
"Cancelling our plans bc Taylor called," said the official page of Coca-Cola, which gained over 14k likes.
"Why is this video 2 hours long?" read one comment with over 6k likes.
"Should have stayed off IG before bed now I will not sleeeeep," said another.
"I have never been more excited for anything and I am married with two children."
The podcast is where Travis told his brother Jason he tried to give the Love Story singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number. Taylor's appearance is bringing it full circle.
This comes at the same time as the announcement of Taylor's 12th album Life of a Showgirl.
Joe Alwyn was Taylor's last boyfriend whom she dated for over six years, from 2017 to April 2023.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.