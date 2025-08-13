Amitabh Bachchan recalls taking his parents to a fine-dining restaurant on Kaun Banega Crorepati

"Thodi si kamayi hogayi thi, toh le gaya unko wahan. Bada darr laga tha, ye bada restaurant hai yahan bade log jaate hain, hum log nahi jaa paayenge. Agar jaayenge toh log kaise humko dekhenge, kya hoga, kapde humare kaise honge? kaun kya kahega, ye sab mann mein chalta hai, toh hum aapki awastha ko samajh sakte hain"

(Translation: "I had earned some money, so I took them there. I was really nervous, you know, it’s a big restaurant where important people go, and we wouldn’t be able to go. If we went, how would people look at us, what would happen, how would our clothes be? What would people say? All these thoughts go through your mind, so I can understand your situation.")

This came up because the first participant Vijay from Delhi appeared on the hot seat with his mother. He said that his father was a daily wage worker. Vijay explained that he was on the show to give his parents a better life and a bigger house, as they had been living in a one-bedroom flat for a long time. It was on his parents 24th anniversary, that Vijay took them out to eat at a restaurant for the first time and insisted that they not look at prices. That was when Amitabh narrated this incident.

