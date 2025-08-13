Cate Blanchett pegs Squid Game 3 cameo ‘one of the most mysterious jobs’

She nails every role that she has taken up so far! Cate Blanchett is an actress who has, over the years proved that screen time doesn’t matter; the powerful impact of the role that she essays is all that is required for her to make a mark in the minds of her fans. Of late, the actor was seen in the Squid Game 3 movie and even though it was a cameo, it was one of the most talked about and surprising cameo. Here is what the actor herself had to say about this role.
According to Cate Blanchett, her special cameo in the Squid Game 3, during the final moments of the film, was ‘ one of the most mysterious jobs’ she had ever undertaken.The actor, amidst the fact that this role ‘came out of the blue’ and she being the spontaneous person that she is, did not hesitate to take it up.
In fact, when asked if she would like to star in an American version of this popular South Korean series, Blanchett mentions, “ I am wildly open to anything.” She goes on to express, “In a world that is so beautifully, magically created like that, for sure. They're amazing world-builders, and that series has been eaten alive. I don't think there's a corner of the globe that it hasn't touched in some way. At the end of the series, Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) spots an American recruiter playing ddakji with a homeless man in a back alley.”
Commenting on her own role and shooting experience, she recalls, “Because it's such a cult series and they were shooting in L.A. of all places, everyone was on a need-to-know basis.I got a couple of storyboards. I had to (learn to) play the game very quickly. I had to practice and practice. I knew there were four or five setups that they were going to do, and I knew what they needed from every shot, and then I was given the sides. But it was one of the more mysterious jobs.”
As per reports, the American version of Squid Game was supposed to be spearheaded by David Fincher who is a popular name in the OTT platform, having worked with them earlier for House of Cards and Mindhunter. In fact, Blanchett herself has worked with Fincher who was the director of her much acclaimed movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, also starring Brad Pitt. She mentions that she isn’t aware of the process much but would “love to work with David again. It’s been ages.”
On the work front, apart from the cameo, Blanchett was seen in Black Bag, a spy thriller with co-actors Michael Fassbender and Pierce Brosnan.
