Cate Blanchett pegs Squid Game 3 cameo ‘one of the most mysterious jobs’

Commenting on her own role and shooting experience, she recalls, “Because it's such a cult series and they were shooting in L.A. of all places, everyone was on a need-to-know basis.I got a couple of storyboards. I had to (learn to) play the game very quickly. I had to practice and practice. I knew there were four or five setups that they were going to do, and I knew what they needed from every shot, and then I was given the sides. But it was one of the more mysterious jobs.”

As per reports, the American version of Squid Game was supposed to be spearheaded by David Fincher who is a popular name in the OTT platform, having worked with them earlier for House of Cards and Mindhunter. In fact, Blanchett herself has worked with Fincher who was the director of her much acclaimed movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, also starring Brad Pitt. She mentions that she isn’t aware of the process much but would “love to work with David again. It’s been ages.”

On the work front, apart from the cameo, Blanchett was seen in Black Bag, a spy thriller with co-actors Michael Fassbender and Pierce Brosnan.