Leonardo DiCaprio stopped by cops, Travis Scott denied entry at Ibiza tequila party

Leonardo DiCaprio was briefly stopped and searched by Spanish Civil Guard officers outside an exclusive party in Ibiza. It was a private tequila party hosted at a villa by Patrón and Spanish actor Arón Piper. Rapper Travis Scott was denied entry altogether, as per reports.

Leonardo was dressed casually in an all-black outfit and his signature baseball cap. He was waiting in line to be searched while scrolling through his mobile phone.

In a viral clip that was shared later, a woman next to him, who might have been model Vittoria Ceretti, was heard saying, "They are searching me full right now."

Apparently, verifying IDs is part of the event's standard policy. An insider told media outlets:

"Every single person was patted down and had to show ID," they said.

“Stars are just like us, Leo was one of many famous faces at the event. Even he gets doubted at the door. The police did a double-take when Leo checked in. He was kind and joking with them,” the source added.