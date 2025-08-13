Is Olivia Rodrigo engaged to Louis Partridge? Fans think so

Fans who follow her music closely say they saw this coming. On her 2024 album GUTS (spilled) there’s a track called so american. It’s about a boy from England and the lyrics did hint at marriage. At Glastonbury earlier this year, Olivia told the crowd that the song was for her boyfriend and laughed about his love for beans on a jacket potato. Louis, 21, is known for Enola Holmes and Pistol. He doesn’t talk much about his life off-screen. Apart from a few red carpet appearances, it’s mostly the odd grainy photo or a quick fan video from a street or café.

The engagement rumours might be right. They might not. Celebrities have worn rings before without any plans to marry. But this one feels like it has more weight. Maybe it’s the timing, maybe it’s where the ring is sitting, or just that she’s not making any effort to cover it up. Either way, people have noticed. Until they say it themselves, no one really knows. Right now, it’s just Olivia, Louis and a diamond ring that could be a big deal, or could just be a ring.