Ranveer Singh's brand launches fermented protein powder at ₹3000 per kg

Ranveer Singh's brand SuperYou launches fermented protein powder— which they claim is the "future of protein science"— at ₹3000/ Kg in a competitive protein supplement market.
Kimchi and sauerkraut might come to mind when you think of the word "fermented" but it now includes protein powder. From whey and casein to hemp and pea, there is a variety of protein sources out there.
How is fermented protein obtained?
To ferment protein, bacteria is introduced to make the protein powder itself from whole foods, such as split peas or rice. As a result, said bacteria breaks down the carbohydrate molecules present, making them smaller and easier to digest. This also removes the majority of carbs present, making it mostly protein.
"We wanted to bring this revolutionary technology to India and create a protein powder that's truly ahead of its time. Bio-fermented yeast protein is the future. It performs like whey, tastes great, but without any of the gut discomfort. Our goal with Pro is to make high-performance protein inclusive, clean, and easy to consume without the fuss," said Nikunj Biyani, co-founder of SuperYou.
"The future of protein is here and it’s fermented!" the Instagram tagline said.
This protein powder is made in a lab from yeast, it has the same "quality score" as whey, and it's easier on digestion. It is also suitable for vegans and those with allergies.
However, research on fermented protein powder is still quite limited. There may be other benefits such as balance and regulation of gut functions, production of stomach acid and the ability to absorb more protein per serving.
Whey Protein, as opposed to fermented protein, may be digested and absorbed quickly but this fast absorption has also been shown to cause gut irritation, bloating, discomfort, gas, or nausea. This is especially the case for people sensitive to dairy.
Ranveer Singh also spoke about the product and said, "When we learnt about it, the innovative bio-fermented yeast protein, we knew we had something revolutionary on our hands. SuperYou Pro is a breakthrough that brings the best of both worlds: the simplicity of plant-based protein and the high performance of whey. It's a great gut-loving, clean and complete protein powder - it's the love your muscles deserve."