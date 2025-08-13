Ranveer Singh's brand launches fermented protein powder at ₹3000 per kg

Ranveer Singh's brand SuperYou launches fermented protein powder— which they claim is the "future of protein science"— at ₹3000/ Kg in a competitive protein supplement market.

Kimchi and sauerkraut might come to mind when you think of the word "fermented" but it now includes protein powder. From whey and casein to hemp and pea, there is a variety of protein sources out there.

How is fermented protein obtained?

To ferment protein, bacteria is introduced to make the protein powder itself from whole foods, such as split peas or rice. As a result, said bacteria breaks down the carbohydrate molecules present, making them smaller and easier to digest. This also removes the majority of carbs present, making it mostly protein.

"We wanted to bring this revolutionary technology to India and create a protein powder that's truly ahead of its time. Bio-fermented yeast protein is the future. It performs like whey, tastes great, but without any of the gut discomfort. Our goal with Pro is to make high-performance protein inclusive, clean, and easy to consume without the fuss," said Nikunj Biyani, co-founder of SuperYou.