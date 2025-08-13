Sushmita Sen on meeting Donald Trump at Miss Universe: ‘It wasn’t easy or fun’

Sushmita Sen ran the Indian chapter of the global beauty pageant under I Am She from 2010-2012. At that time, Donald Trump was the owner of the Miss Universe Organization. During her promotion of television series Aaarya, in an interview with a media company she recalled and said, “I signed a pretty intense contract when I took on this franchise, and that was owned by Donald Trump.” The former Miss Universe clarified despite the link, Donald Trump was not her direct employer. “Luckily, the only people who were my boss at that time were Paramount Communications and Madison Square Garden, because they owned Miss Universe when I was an employee of Miss Universe for a year. I was a franchise owner for Donald Trump,” she shared.

She recalled her experience of working under the US President's organisation and said, “This didn’t make it easy or fun.” Over her tenure as Miss Universe she had met Donald Trump on a few occasions, and remarked the meeting as not favorable. “There are some people who leave an impression, not necessarily because of their achievements or power. Just for the people that they are. He is not one of them,” she said.