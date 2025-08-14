Arjun Tendulkar engagement: All you need to know about his fiancée Saaniya Chandok

The 25-year-old son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar got engaged to Saaniya Chandok in a close-knit ceremony with friends and family, as per reports. Saaniya is the granddaughter of well-known Mumbai industrialist Ravi Ghai. There hasn't been an official word from either Tendulkar or Ghai families, but the ceremony was said to have been an intimate one.

Here's all we know about Arjun's fiancée Saaniya Chandok

Arjun, who is a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder, will be marrying Saaniya, whose family owns a number of food and hospitality ventures which includes the well-known Kwality ice cream brand.

However, the Ghais recently grabbed eyeballs over their family feud regarding ownership of the upscale InterContinental Hotel on Marine Drive.

Saaniya holds a significant position at Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a Mumbai-based pet nutrition and welfare firm, where she is the Director and a Designated Partner at the company.

She graduated from the London School of Economics and earned a Veterinary Technician diploma from the Worldwide Veterinary Service in late 2024.