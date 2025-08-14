Arjun Tendulkar engagement: All you need to know about his fiancée Saaniya Chandok

The 25-year-old son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar got engaged to Saaniya Chandok in a close-knit ceremony with friends and family, as per reports. Saaniya is the granddaughter of well-known Mumbai industrialist Ravi Ghai. There hasn't been an official word from either Tendulkar or Ghai families, but the ceremony was said to have been an intimate one.
Arjun, who is a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder, will be marrying Saaniya, whose family owns a number of food and hospitality ventures which includes the well-known Kwality ice cream brand.
However, the Ghais recently grabbed eyeballs over their family feud regarding ownership of the upscale InterContinental Hotel on Marine Drive.
Saaniya holds a significant position at Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a Mumbai-based pet nutrition and welfare firm, where she is the Director and a Designated Partner at the company.
She graduated from the London School of Economics and earned a Veterinary Technician diploma from the Worldwide Veterinary Service in late 2024.
There have been some pictures of Saaniya with Arjun's sister Sara Tendulkar on her Instagram page.
They took some pictures together during a trip to Jaipur earlier this year. They even attended some IPL matches in recent seasons.
Sara Tendulkar posted their picture with the caption, "My plus one forever."
Saaniya's Instagram account, which has about 26 posts and 804 followers, is also a private account. In her bio, it links her work account and references her university as "LSE'20" along with her Threads link.
Arjun completed his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and graduated from Mumbai University. So far, he has played 17 red-ball cricket matches and taken 37 wickets, including one five-wicket haul and two four-wicket hauls.
Arjun hit 532 runs, including a century and two fifties. He played 17 games for Goa in List A cricket, scoring 76 runs in nine innings. His dating life has been under wraps thus far.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.