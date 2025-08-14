Kid Cudi says he’s ‘done’ with close friend Kanye West

Kid Cudi is making it clear: there’s no space left for Kanye West in his life.
In a candid conversation with Anthony Mason on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, Aug 13, the 41-year-old rapper reflected on his personal struggles, including addiction and suicidal thoughts. Among these truths, Cudi also addressed his fractured relationship with West, once a close friend and collaborator.
‘It’s a sad thing, you know?’ Cudi said, recalling the creative freedom they once shared. ‘The freedom that we experienced when we were creating, it just will never happen again…but hey, I had a lot of things in my life break my heart and I’ve been able to survive and move past it.’
When asked if West had personally hurt him, Cudi didn’t hold back: ‘I think he has over and over, multiple times.’ He described West as having broken ‘the code of a friendship,’ and admitted he doubts they will ever reconcile.
Cudi expressed deep anguish over West’s remarks about Virgil Abloh, who passed away at 41 from cardiac angiosarcoma. ‘Every time he took a dig at Virgil, it just made me super angry. Virgil was an angel to everyone…Like, I’m done with you and it breaks my heart, because I loved Kanye…At some point, he was a really good friend, but the man he has become, I just don’t know that guy anymore.’
The two artists share a longstanding history of collaboration and friendship, though their relationship has repeatedly come under public scrutiny. In 2016, Cudi publicly expressed frustration with his peers, including West, via social media. Although the pair reconciled and remained relatively cordial until 2022, their friendship ultimately ended over West’s issues with Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson, who was dating West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, at the time.
Cudi addressed the fallout on X, writing: ‘We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE." He later added: "God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life.’
By April 2022, Cudi had firmly distanced himself from West professionally as well, clarifying that a song he did with Pusha T was the last collaboration the two would share. “He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz that’s my guy,” Cudi said.
For Cudi, the end of this friendship is bittersweet, painful yet necessary. As he put it
‘I really loved him… but the man that he has become, I just don’t know that guy anymore.’