Kid Cudi says he’s ‘done’ with close friend Kanye West

The two artists share a longstanding history of collaboration and friendship, though their relationship has repeatedly come under public scrutiny. In 2016, Cudi publicly expressed frustration with his peers, including West, via social media. Although the pair reconciled and remained relatively cordial until 2022, their friendship ultimately ended over West’s issues with Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson, who was dating West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, at the time.

Cudi addressed the fallout on X, writing: ‘We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE." He later added: "God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life.’

By April 2022, Cudi had firmly distanced himself from West professionally as well, clarifying that a song he did with Pusha T was the last collaboration the two would share. “He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz that’s my guy,” Cudi said.

For Cudi, the end of this friendship is bittersweet, painful yet necessary. As he put it

‘I really loved him… but the man that he has become, I just don’t know that guy anymore.’