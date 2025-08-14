Police clears Ekta Kapoor in Alt Balaji ‘illicit act’ army officer complaint

Mumbai Police told a court that no criminality was found in a complaint alleging an Alt Balaji web series disrespected Indian soldiers, which means no action will be taken against Ekta Kapoor and others named.

No action can be taken against Ekta Kapoor for “disrespecting Indian soldiers,” confirmed Mumbai Police

YouTuber Vikas Pathak, also known as Hindustani Bhau, had filed a private complaint in the Bandra magistrate court. He accused Ekta and the OTT platform Alt Balaji of depicting an Indian Army uniform in an offensive scene. Besides Ekta Kapoor, Vikas had also named her parents Shobha and Jeetendra Kapoor in the complaint.

As per the complaint, a web series on Alt Balaji showed a military officer engaging in an “illicit sexual act”, which the YouTuber came across the episode in May 2020.

The magistrate had directed Khar police to conduct an enquiry and submit a report. However, after inquiry, police clarified that no action can be taken since no official or active-duty armed forces officer has filed a complaint against them.