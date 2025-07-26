Ekta Kapoor opens up as ALTT and 24 OTT apps get banned for vulgar content

In light of the government ban on several OTT platforms for pornographic content, Ekta Kapoor clarified her stance on Instagram, explaining she is no longer associated with one of them.

The Government of India banned 25 OTT apps, including ALTT and ULLU, citing obscene and vulgar content

Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor clarified that they have not been associated with ALTT, one of the banned platforms, since June 2021. She stated that media reports linking her to ALTT's current operations are inaccurate. Balaji Telefilms, a publicly listed company, is now professionally managing ALTT.

These platforms were found to publish sexual innuendos and long sexually explicit scenes. Some of the plots lacked substance and only seemed to use pornographic material.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting acted in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs, Women and Child Development, Law and involved women and child rights.

Notifications were sent to intermediaries under the IT Act, 2000 and IT Rules, 2021 to disable access. Action followed complaints from the NCPCR and the public over the past year.

In September 2024, all 25 platforms were warned to stop publishing such content, but they continued to violate guidelines. Five platforms blocked earlier in March 2024 resumed operations through new domains.

For example, Ullu’s web series House Arrest was taken down in May after ministry intervention.

These are the 25 banned OTT platforms: ALTT, ULLU, Desiflix, Big Shots App, Boomex, Gulab App, Navarasa Lite, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, ShowHit, Wow Entertainmentm, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix, Triflicks.