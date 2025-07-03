Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi turns 25; Ekta Kapoor, Smriti Irani, and Amar Upadhyay share memories ahead of season 2

Some stories don’t just entertain; they become a part of our homes, hearts, and everyday lives. Exactly 25 years ago, India met the Virani family, and the concept of television serials changed therafter. Today marks a milestone as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the iconic Balaji Telefilms show, completes 25 glorious years since its premiere on July 3, 2000. As we know, the iconic serial is all set to make a stunning comeback with a new season, and the makers retain some of the actors from the original show.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi turns 25 iconinc years

Conceptualised by Ekta Kapoor, the show not only ruled TRP charts but also redefined prime-time television, making the ‘saas-bahu’ drama a cultural phenomenon. On this special occasion, Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, and Ekta Kapoor share heartfelt reflections on a show that shaped their journeys and transformed Indian television.

Reflecting on 25 glorious years, Smriti Irani said, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi isn’t just a show — it’s a shared memory. For those who created it and the millions who embraced it, it was a story of families, faith, and the fabric that binds us across generations. Twenty-five years later, it still lives in our hearts. My gratitude to those who made the journey possible."