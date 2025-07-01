Kyunki Saas Bhi 2 premiere postponed, here’s why

Originally scheduled to premiere on July 3, 2025 exactly 25 years after the show’s original debut the launch has been delayed due to ongoing modifications to the set. According to sources cited by a media house, the production team encountered issues with the colour palette used on set, which did not appear as intended on camera. Amar Upadhyay, who reprises his role as Mihir Virani, confirmed that adjustments were indeed necessary. He shared that Ektaa Kapoor, known for her precise creative vision, insisted on refining the set to match the high standards she envisions for the legacy show. Since Kyunki Saas Bhi... holds a special place in Indian television history, she is determined to ensure everything is executed to perfection.

Despite the delay in its airing, the filming is still scheduled to commence on July 3, 2025. The actor noted that beginning production on the same date as the original series feels deeply symbolic and meaningful. He expressed that returning to the same universe after all these years carries a strong emotional and nostalgic value. However, he emphasized that this revival is not merely a recreation of the past but a refreshed take on the story with contemporary storytelling and a revamped set designed to appeal to today’s audience.