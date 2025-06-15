Sumeet Sachdev’s comeback as Gautam in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 in the works?

When asked if he would take on a new character or return as Gautam, Sumeet clarified, “No, it won’t be a new role. It will be the same role, obviously. Let’s see. We are in talks right now, so let’s see. It will be great if it materialises. I look forward to it, but it all depends on how things shape up.” Reflecting on his initial reaction to hearing about Kyunki’s second season, Sumeet shared, “It was good. Frankly, it was a little surprising. But it felt good that it's going to be revived.”

Speaking further about his character, Sumeet noted that Gautam was designed to stand out within the ensemble cast. “It was anyway going to stand out because of the habits he had and the personality he was given. It didn’t take much for the character to stand out, but it took a lot of effort to portray him convincingly—especially since he was the complete opposite of me.”