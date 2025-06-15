Sumeet Sachdev’s comeback as Gautam in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 in the works?

Ever since the buzz around Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 hit social media, fans have been eagerly anticipating updates on the beloved show’s return. With reports suggesting that original leads Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay will reprise their iconic roles as Tulsi and Mihir, the excitement has only grown. Now, in an interview, Sumeet Sachdev has revealed that he, too, is in discussions to return to the show. The actor is likely to reprise his popular role as Gautam Virani, affectionately known as Gomsy.
When asked if he would take on a new character or return as Gautam, Sumeet clarified, “No, it won’t be a new role. It will be the same role, obviously. Let’s see. We are in talks right now, so let’s see. It will be great if it materialises. I look forward to it, but it all depends on how things shape up.” Reflecting on his initial reaction to hearing about Kyunki’s second season, Sumeet shared, “It was good. Frankly, it was a little surprising. But it felt good that it's going to be revived.”
Speaking further about his character, Sumeet noted that Gautam was designed to stand out within the ensemble cast. “It was anyway going to stand out because of the habits he had and the personality he was given. It didn’t take much for the character to stand out, but it took a lot of effort to portray him convincingly—especially since he was the complete opposite of me.”
He added that while Gautam was known for his frequent outbursts, he himself is quite the opposite. “I’m not someone who gets angry easily,” he admitted. Recalling his first meeting with Ektaa Kapoor, Sumeet concluded, “When I got the first break and had a meeting with Ektaa, the way the character was described sounded amazing. There was no reason not to take it up.”