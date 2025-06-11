Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Smriti Irani's salary, release date and more

The legendary television drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is all set to return with a brand-new season, and fans are buzzing with excitement. This iconic show, which once dominated Indian television and set new benchmarks for daily soaps, is making a grand comeback this time with a modern-day spin.
The original series, helmed by Ektaa Kapoor, ran successfully for eight years and became a cultural phenomenon. At the heart of its success was the unforgettable story of Tulsi and Mihir, portrayed by Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, whose chemistry and emotional depth left an indelible mark on audiences.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 will release on Jujly 2. Smriti Irani, who became a household name with her role as Tulsi Virani, is reportedly returning to the show that made her a television superstar. While fans are thrilled about her comeback, what's creating quite the buzz is her reported fee.
According to reports, the actor-politician is expected to be paid a whopping Rs14 lakh per episode for the second season. If true, this will make her the highest-paid actress in Indian television history, surpassing even Rupali Ganguly, who reportedly earns between ₹3 to ₹3.5 lakh per episode for her role in Anupamaa.
The production of season 2 is currently underway under tight security measures. With Z+ level security and a strict no-phone policy on set, the makers are going the extra mile to keep the details under wraps. The team has already wrapped the poster shoot, and the promo shoot is said to be in its final stages. Although an official release date has not yet been announced, anticipation is running high.
Viewers are especially looking forward to seeing Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reunite on screen, reviving the beloved duo of Tulsi and Mihir. With updated storytelling and the return of familiar faces, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 promises to bring nostalgia and fresh drama in equal measure.