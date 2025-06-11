Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Smriti Irani's salary, release date and more

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 will release on Jujly 2. Smriti Irani, who became a household name with her role as Tulsi Virani, is reportedly returning to the show that made her a television superstar. While fans are thrilled about her comeback, what's creating quite the buzz is her reported fee.

According to reports, the actor-politician is expected to be paid a whopping Rs14 lakh per episode for the second season. If true, this will make her the highest-paid actress in Indian television history, surpassing even Rupali Ganguly, who reportedly earns between ₹3 to ₹3.5 lakh per episode for her role in Anupamaa.

The production of season 2 is currently underway under tight security measures. With Z+ level security and a strict no-phone policy on set, the makers are going the extra mile to keep the details under wraps. The team has already wrapped the poster shoot, and the promo shoot is said to be in its final stages. Although an official release date has not yet been announced, anticipation is running high.