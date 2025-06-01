Smriti Irani begins shooting for ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ with Z+ security: Reports

After taking a break from the small screen for several years, Smriti Irani is making a grand return to the world of daily soaps, stepping back into her beloved role as Tulsi Virani in the much-anticipated Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2. This iconic show, which captured hearts from 2000 to 2008, is making a comeback with a new season led by Ektaa Kapoor, and fans are absolutely buzzing with excitement.
According to reports from India Forums, Smriti has officially kicked off filming for the series under Z+ security. The production set is under tight lockdown, with strict measures in place. A source shared that “The mobile phones of everyone on the sets excluding Amar sir, Smriti Mam and Ektaa mam, will be taped. Everyone will be barred from using their mobile phones. Smriti is also shooting with Z plus security, and everyone on the sets will have to adhere to the strict security protocols laid.”
Joining her in this much-awaited reunion is Amar Upadhyay, who is set to reprise his role as Mihir, bringing back the beloved duo after more than 15 years. Ektaa Kapoor has confirmed that the new season will consist of 150 episodes, promising plenty of drama, nostalgia, and unexpected twists.
This marks Smriti Irani’s first acting role since fully diving into her political career. Having held several significant positions within the BJP, her return to acting is both a significant and high-profile move.
With filming underway and security measures in full swing, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited television events of the year.