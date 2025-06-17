Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Are Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan coming back?

As we had already reported before that Smriti Irani has officially kicked off filming for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi under Z+ security, now Hiten Tejwani also confirmed about the KSBKBT reboot. When the news broke, audiences only wanted one thing...to get the entire OG cast back. Hiten played one of the most iconic characters of the show, Tulsi Virani's son Karan.

Hiten confirms being part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Hiten Tejwani in a recent interview, confirmed the news.

Hiten, who is already shooting for a different project, said that the news of him joining the cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is true. He said, the way he used to shoot for three shows a day, a similar situation has come up. He will manage in the same way now. The only difference is that, before all three shows would be of the same production house, so the shooting location would be close to one another, now they would be afar.

Along with Karan, will Nandini be back too?

Hiten's real-life wife Gauri Pradhan, who played Nandini in the show, will be back again, Hiten said. The actor also confessed that although he has not spoken to Ekta Kapoor or Smriti Irani yet, he'll definitely have a chat when they meet.

Speaking about the reboot, Karan credited Ekta and said that he didn't imagine getting a chance like this. Audience wanted it to be back but it is their prayers and Ekta's vision that is making the project come alive. Apparently, the shoot is supposed to start from July 3.