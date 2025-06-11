Is Amar Upadhyay coming back for Kyunki 2?

The excitement around the much-anticipated reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi just hit a new high. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, who originally played the beloved Tulsi and Mihir, were recently seen outside producer Ekta Kapoor’s Mumbai residence, leading to fans to speculate that filming for Kyunki 2 has begun.

A paparazzi video capturing their arrival at Ekta's residence has gone viral

Amar was dressed in a crisp white shirt and off-white trousers and stopped briefly to greet photographers. Smriti, donning a simple salwar set, was all smiles as she entered Ekta’s home. Reportedly, they were there to celebrate her birthday.

Sources close to the production suggest the reboot will be a 150-episode limited series, with ambitions to eventually reach the milestone of 2,000 episodes, echoing the legacy of its original run. While an official announcement is still awaited, it's expected that Ekta Kapoor will confirm the show’s return later this June.