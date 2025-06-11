What do peptides actually do for your skin? We break down the science and the hype

If you’ve ever skimmed the label of a fancy serum or moisturiser, chances are you’ve seen the word peptides printed in bold. But what exactly are they—and are they worth the buzz (and bucks)? Spoiler: Yes, but only if you know what to look for.
Peptides are short chains of amino acids—the building blocks of proteins like collagen, elastin, and keratin, which are essential for maintaining the skin’s firmness, texture, and overall health. As we age, our natural production of these proteins declines, leading to fine lines, sagging, and dullness. That’s where peptides come in.
When applied topically, certain peptides trick your skin into thinking it's been injured, which kickstarts collagen production and skin repair. Others act like messengers, telling skin cells to behave better—boosting hydration, improving elasticity, and calming inflammation. There are different types of peptides:
Signal peptides stimulate collagen and elastin.
Carrier peptides help deliver trace elements like copper into the skin.
Enzyme inhibitor peptides slow down the breakdown of collagen.
Neurotransmitter-inhibiting peptides (yes, like the ones in Botox creams) temporarily relax facial muscles to soften expression lines.
While results aren’t always dramatic overnight, consistent use of a good peptide-based product—especially in combination with sunscreen and moisturiser—can lead to firmer, more resilient skin over time. Peptides also play well with others. Unlike actives such as retinol or AHAs, they’re non-irritating and suitable for most skin types. You can layer them with hyaluronic acid for hydration, niacinamide for brightening, or ceramides for barrier repair.
Peptides may not have the flashy reputation of retinol or vitamin C, but they’re doing the heavy lifting quietly behind the scenes. If you’re after a well-rounded, future-proof skincare routine, this is one ingredient worth investing in.
