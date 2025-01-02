5 superhero movies and TV shows to hype you up in 2025

2025 is all set to be packed with a range of comic books and superhero movies and series! While Superman lands in July, Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four band together to reach out to the stars. From Sam Wilson, Captain America wielding his shield once again to Daredevil donning his cowl, it is going to be a great year for superhero and comic-book motion-picture enthusiasts. As we head into the new year, we count down our pick of the 5 most-anticipated superhero and comic book movies and series that we look forward to.
James Gunn’s 2025 film, Superman is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. With the trailer having been released just a few days back, the film has already stirred up a lot of conversations among the audiences. Starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel along with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, this film is the first film under the DCU banner, kicking off the cinematic universe with a dozen other projects already announced.
Marvel’s first family returns to the silver screen in the form of Fantastic Four: First Steps. The film is expected to be a completely new interpretation of the original Fantastic Four original story. Although the makers have kept the movie’s plot details under wrap, it has been noted that the story will be set in a retro-futuristic alternate world. Pedro Pascal, Venessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach star as Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and The Thing respectively. The film releases in July.
Charlie Cox returns to our screens as Daredevil this year! Daredevil: Born Again is an exciting series that is expected to continue the celebrated Netflix series. The returning cast also includes Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson and more!
A highly anticipated animated project, this Marvel Animation-produced produced series will sling into action in January! In a new interpretation of the popular IP Spider-Man, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set to inspire a new generation of fans with some grounded storytelling and exciting action. The recently released trailer of the project offered an exciting look into this series’ version of Peter Parker, balancing his life as a high-school student and fighting crime as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man! The show is expected to be comic-accurate with characters like Normal Osbourne, Daredevil and more!
One of the most popular original series coming from the house of Prime Video, Invincible is a humorous yet dark take on the superhero genre. Invincible follows the story of Mark Grayson, the son of Omni Man, the most powerful superhero on Earth. Season 3 of the series releases in February and will further Mark’s story of coming to terms with the events of Season 2 and his own identity as a superhero.