Aryan Khan to Rasha Thadani: Bollywood star kids set to debut in 2025

Bollywood is gearing up for another exciting phase as several new stars will be making their B-town debut in 2025. From Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut to Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani first movie as an actor, cinephiles have a lot list of star kids to look forward to.

Aryan Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the Hindi film industry for decades and now his kids are all set to follow in his footsteps. His daughter Suhana Khan already made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Now, his eldest son Aryan Khan will also be entering the entertainment industry not as an actor but as a director. King Khan made an official announcement that Aryan will be directing a Netflix series that will be backed by his better half Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. If the reports are to be believed, this yet-to-be-titled drama will be set against the backdrop of the film industry.