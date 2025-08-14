Riteish remembers late father Vilasrao Deshmukh on 13th death anniversary

On Vilasrao Deshmukh’s 13th death anniversary on Thursday, Riteish Deshmukh remembered his father, while the actor’s sons paid tribute to their “ajoba”.

Riteish Deshmukh posts about late father Vilasrao Deshmukh on his death anniversary

Riteish took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images. In the first two pictures, the actor’s sons Riaan and Rahyl could be seen praying to their late grandfather’s photographs. The actor also shared a monochrome picture of his father.

“We love you Ajoba!! #vilasraodeshmukh smritidin,” the actor wrote in the caption.