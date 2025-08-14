Rooted in two soils: a discovery of what is home?

"We stay in Rajouri Garden," she said with a warm, easy smile. I nodded, knowing the next question would come. "So are you originally from there as well?"

Her smile faltered, just for the smallest moment. Almost nothing, but I caught it. "We are originally from Swat in Pakistan," she said, her voice steady, though something else rested just beneath it.

Like so many Punjabi families who had come to Delhi after Partition, I assumed her story was one of displacement inherited from an earlier generation. But Padma Makhija, forty-five, had moved to India only in 2004, when she married. Her parents and siblings still live in the Swat Valley, one of the last threads in the small Hindu community that remains there.

"I had visited India before, because many of our relatives live here," she told me. "But now I am an Indian citizen, while my family is still in the valley."

Her words stirred something I had not expected. My surprise was not born of the well-worn tensions between our two countries, but from meeting someone who was young enough to remember the land my own grandparents had left behind. She was not a sepia photograph in an album, nor a story softened by retelling. She was a living bridge to that place as it exists now—the scent of its earth after rain, the sharpness of its winter air, the rhythm of its seasons.